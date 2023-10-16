Reid Rasner holds Town Hall for Sweetwater County residents

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Casper’s Reid Rasner recently announced his campaign for the United States Senate as he attempts to take over current Senator John Barasso. In a press release sent to Wyo4News, Rasner will be holding a town hall meeting for all Sweetwater County residents to get to know his beliefs and what he will stand for going into the 2024 election.

Town Hall Meeting

The Sweetwater County Town Hall will be held this Saturday, October 21 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will take place at Green River City Hall, within the council chambers.

Rasner Priorities

Within the press release, Ranser lists that at this time the priorities include “legislating term limits in Congress, completing the construction of the border wall, eliminating excessive spending, and streamlining burdensome regulations across various sectors, legislating term limits in Congress, completing the construction of the border wall, eliminating excessive spending, and streamlining burdensome regulations across various sectors. Moreover, Rasner is committed to achieving a balanced budget and launching investigations into corrupt bureaucracies that have misled and harmed the American people.”

Election

The 2024 Wyoming Primary Election will be taking place on August 20, 2024, with the General Election taking place on November 5, 2024.