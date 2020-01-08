Reliance featured in WyoHistory.org article​

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — Reliance has a rich coal mining history, and now that history is featured in an article on a state website.

WyoHistory.org, the website of the Wyoming State Historical Society, recently published an online article about Reliance, a town in Sweetwater County that was originally established as a Union Pacific coal camp in March of 1910.​

The article titled “Reliance: Last of the Sweetwater County Coal Camps” was authored by Dick Blust Jr. of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff.​

Museum Director Brie Blasi said the article describes the coal camp era in Sweetwater County, which ran generally from 1906 to 1957, focusing on Reliance.

Reliance is home to two listings on the National Register of Historic Places: the Reliance School and the Reliance Tipple. Other coal camps in the area, now long abandoned, included Gunn, Stansbury, Winton, Dines, and East Plane. ​

The article can be found at​:

https://www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/reliance-last-sweetwater-county-coal-camps

For additional reading, the museum staff recommends “Coal Camps of Sweetwater County” by Karen Spence McLean and Marjane Telck, available in paperback at the museum book store.​

Among the County Museum’s displays is an exhibit about coal mining in Sweetwater County.

The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.​