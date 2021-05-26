Remember fallen soldiers this Memorial Day at these local ceremonies

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – Memorial Day is a day dedicated to honoring and remembering the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for the United States military.

It takes place annually on the last Monday of May. Local American Legions are having ceremonies to honor those fallen soldiers at cemeteries.

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs is having several ceremonies on Monday. All will include the lowering of the American flag, “Taps” played on the trumpet, Veterans in full uniform, a speech from Post Commander Ted Young and the firing of a cannon.

The first ceremony will take place at the post in Downtown Rock Springs, located at 551 Broadway St., at 8 a.m. Veterans will repeat the same ceremony at the Municipal Cemetery, located at 800 Thompson St., at 8:30 a.m. and again at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park, located at 100 N Side Belt Loop.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River is having its ceremony at Riverview Cemetery, located at 1079 North 1st, at 9:30 a.m. Similar to the ceremonies in Rock Springs, it will be a full-blown ceremony. The American flag will be lowered, “Taps” will be played, Veterans in full uniform and a speech will be made to remember those who died while serving.

Both American Legions are placing American flags on the gravesites of the fallen military men and women at the cemeteries days prior to Memorial Day. Both are inviting the public to join them.

Post 24 in Rock Springs will be placing flags at the Municipal Cemetery at 8 a.m. on Saturday. They will also send people to place flags at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, which is located at 250 Yellowstone Road.

Post 28 in Green River will begin placing flags at noon on Sunday.