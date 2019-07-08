Remember, New Rock Springs Road Projects Start Today

Rock Springs, WY (7/7/19) – Some road construction projects are scheduled to start today in Rock Springs.

WYDOT will be closing access to Sunset Drive from Dewar Drive. Crews will be conducting paving overlay on Sunset Drive for about a week. Traffic from Dewar Drive and Sunset Drive will be maintained via the Dewar Drive frontage road in front of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Also, road work is scheduled to start today on Edgar Street from Kari Lane to Agate Street. A detour will be in place.