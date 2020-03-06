Remember, this is the weekend to “Spring Ahead”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 6, 2020) — Yep, it’s that time of the year again. The first of the twice-a-year ritual of changing time will occur this Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Remember, it’s “spring ahead”, or set your clock ahead one hour. Yes, that means this weekend is only 47-hours long. You will get that hour back… on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Of course in these high tech times, you may not even need this reminder. Most devices are so smart these days, they just automatically change themselves once the time change goes in to effect.

Contrary to popular belief, Daylight savings Time was not enacted to benefit farmers, but rather as a wartime conservation effort during World War I.