Remembering Gary: A message from Bruce Pivic

The death of Gary Collins is a true loss to our community and our industry. Gary is absolutely the person who has set the standard for digital news in our community. Gary was a true innovator, taking the internet news to a new level, not only in Sweetwater County, but across the state.

Our community along with myself and the staff at Wyo4News will miss Gary’s wit, common goals and innovation to make us all better. I pray for better times for his wife Bonnie and family, and we all offer our sincere condolences for this terrible loss at such a young age.

Bruce Pivic

Wyo4News, Owner