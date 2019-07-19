Reminder: Get Those Physicals Before School Activities, Sports Begin

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Rock Springs High School activities and sports are quickly approaching the 2019-2020 school year, and it is time to get those physicals for your sport or activity.

Both Rock Springs and the Green River communities are offering physical dates and times for students to get their physical before their season starts.

Listed are times when students can go in and get a physical:

Memorial Hospital Clinic : 2-4 p.m. July 30, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 1, and 2-4 p.m. Aug. 8, 3000 College Drive, Rock Springs, 307-202-7708. Cost is $25.

: 2-4 p.m. July 30, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 1, and 2-4 p.m. Aug. 8, 3000 College Drive, Rock Springs, 307-202-7708. Cost is $25. Castle Rock Medical Center: Every Tuesday in July and August, call for an appointment, 1400 Uinta Drive, Green River, 307-872-4500. Cost is $25.

Any further questions, please contact the RSHS athletics department at 307-352-3440 ext. 4507. Go Tigers!