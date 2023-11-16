Reminder – the first two public workshop meetings on the BLM’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan will be held tomorrow Friday Nov. 17th

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 16, 2023 — The first two of the four interactive public workshops on the BLM’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan will be held tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 17th, at Western Wyoming Community College in Room #3650. The first meeting will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and will focus on livestock and industry, and the second meeting will be in the same room from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and will focus on recreation, tourism, and wildlife conservation.

The third RMP public meeting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18th, at Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center, in Room #206, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and will cover all topics with breakout groups.

The fourth RMP public meeting will be held in Farson, Wyoming, on Saturday, Nov. 18th, at Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US-191, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and will cover all topics with breakout groups.

These meetings are being organized by the University of Wyoming’s Ruckelshaus Institute along with the UW College of Agriculture, Life Sciences, and Natural Resources, the UW School of Energy Resources, and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.