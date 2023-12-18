Reminder: Western Wyoming Beverages will host its annual “Cans For Cans Food Drive” on Dec. 19th and 21st

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 18, 2023 — Western Wyoming Beverages will host its annual “Cans For Cans Food Drive” on Tuesday, Dec. 19th, and Thursday, Dec. 21st. For every canned food item donated, you will receive a can of your favorite Pepsi product! All donations go to the Food Bank of Wyoming.

Times and locations of the 5th annual Western Wyoming Beverages Cans For Cans Food Drive are:

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 (3:30 -7:30 PM)

Ridley’s Family Markets in Pinedale, WY.

Ridley’s Family Markets in Kemmerer, WY.

Burney & Company in Big Piney, WY.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 (4:00 -7:00 PM)

Smith’s Food and Drug in Rock Springs, WY.

Smith’s Food and Drug in Green River, WY.

Walmart in Rock Springs, WY.

A Cans for Cans trophy will be awarded to the store that collects the most canned food items!