Remote Wildfire Spotted On Eastern Boundary Of Yellowstone National Park

(August 6, 2019) – According to a report from officials of Yellowstone National Park, on the evening of August 3, Yellowstone’s Mount Washburn fire lookout detected a wildfire near the eastern boundary of the park likely caused by lightning. That area has received substantial lightning over the past two weeks.

While performing an aerial reconnaissance on the morning of August 4, Shoshone National Forest fire staff located the fire in the vicinity of Pollux Peak. Mapped at 29 acres, the remote fire does not pose an immediate threat to established trails, backcountry campsites, or patrol cabins.

Fire managers intend to monitor the Pollux Fire. They also will prepare long-term management plans that address firefighter and public safety, protection of structures (a patrol cabin is located about 4 miles northeast of the fire) and natural and cultural resources.

Smoke from this wildfire may be visible in the areas of Sunlight Basin, Wyoming, and Crandall, Wyoming.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

The park will provide Pollux Fire information as activity warrants. Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.