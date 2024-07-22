Reopening of the Art Underground Gallery occurring Wednesday evening

Submitted photo by the Downtown Rock Springs URA

July 22, 2024 — Wyo4News

Fresh with a new coat of paint and new artwork, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will hold a ribbon cutting and re-opening of the Art Underground Gallery this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Gallery is in the downtown pedestrian underpass between North Front Street and South Main Street.

The fresh-look art gallery features over 30 pieces of art by numerous local artists who, combined, have nearly 650 hours of work in their projects. Many artists are expected to attend the event, which is also open to the public, with refreshments provided.

According to the Rock Springs URA, this is the fifth round of artwork to be installed in the gallery.

Contributing Artists and Their Works:

 Mariah McDowell – Untitled

 Billy Davis – Untitled

 Jason Lee – Self Reflection

 Paige Knavel – Afloat

 Jessica Davis – waiting on a muse

 Hunter Walker – Battle Royal

 Rah Reinholz – Windows to the Heart and Soul

 Stacy Reed – Connections

 Klohe Pitts – Famous Cowboys

 Victoria Abplanalp – Kalopisa

 Megan Matlock – Pachamama y Inti

 Ariana Kuhn – The Rodeo

 Ivie Schaechtede – Aquatic Day

 Ocean Bosh – Corner Stone

 Amber Hunt & friends – Spraypaint Party

 Stormi Henley – Did you remember to feed the cat?

 Rachelle Stratton – RS Coal

 Chauntea Tosh – Untitled

 Cherrie Dittman – Untitled

 Bela Dittman – Burbie

 Wendy Edwards – Deepest Freedom

 Maria Reyna – Flowers by the River

 Rosario Reyna – Sweet Dreams

 Kiera Edmonds – Cowboy Kickflip

 Kylee Ainge – mrtyu hee jeevanhai~Kali Ma

 Howard Phillip L. – pnumb

 Kason Marchisio – Kabro

 Lauren Velez – “con-CERNing”

 Holy Spirit Catholic School Students K-6, 23-24 – The Future’s Holy Garden

 Charlie – Marie D. Velez – Animal Beach