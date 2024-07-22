Reopening of the Art Underground Gallery occurring Wednesday evening

July 22, 2024 — Wyo4News
Fresh with a new coat of paint and new artwork, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will hold a ribbon cutting and re-opening of the Art Underground Gallery this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Gallery is in the downtown pedestrian underpass between North Front Street and South Main Street.
The fresh-look art gallery features over 30 pieces of art by numerous local artists who, combined, have nearly 650 hours of work in their projects. Many artists are expected to attend the event, which is also open to the public, with refreshments provided.
According to the Rock Springs URA, this is the fifth round of artwork to be installed in the gallery.
Contributing Artists and Their Works:
Mariah McDowell – Untitled
Billy Davis – Untitled
Jason Lee – Self Reflection
Paige Knavel – Afloat
Jessica Davis – waiting on a muse
Hunter Walker – Battle Royal
Rah Reinholz – Windows to the Heart and Soul
Stacy Reed – Connections
Klohe Pitts – Famous Cowboys
Victoria Abplanalp – Kalopisa
Megan Matlock – Pachamama y Inti
Ariana Kuhn – The Rodeo
Ivie Schaechtede – Aquatic Day
Ocean Bosh – Corner Stone
Amber Hunt & friends – Spraypaint Party
Stormi Henley – Did you remember to feed the cat?
Rachelle Stratton – RS Coal
Chauntea Tosh – Untitled
Cherrie Dittman – Untitled
Bela Dittman – Burbie
Wendy Edwards – Deepest Freedom
Maria Reyna – Flowers by the River
Rosario Reyna – Sweet Dreams
Kiera Edmonds – Cowboy Kickflip
Kylee Ainge – mrtyu hee jeevanhai~Kali Ma
Howard Phillip L. – pnumb
Kason Marchisio – Kabro
Lauren Velez – “con-CERNing”
Holy Spirit Catholic School Students K-6, 23-24 – The Future’s Holy Garden
Charlie – Marie D. Velez – Animal Beach