Rep. Liz Cheney ‘not ruling out’ 2024 presidential run

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 27, 2021) – U.S. House Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming isn’t ruling out a presidential run in 2024, according to a report made by the New York Post on Monday.

“I’m not ruling anything in or out. Ever is a long time,” Cheney told the New York Post when asked about making a run at the oval office in the future.

Cheney has been the subject of criticism from many Republicans after she voted to impeach former President Donald J. Trump after the Capitol Hill riots on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 19, the Central Committee of the Carbon County Republican Party recently unanimously passed a resolution to censure Cheney for her impeachment vote.

The resolution stated, “Representative Cheney violated the trust of her voters, failed to faithfully represent a very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters, and neglected her duty to represent the party and the will of the people who elected her to represent them.”