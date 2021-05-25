Rep. Liz Cheney visits Rock Springs to talk with her Wyoming constituents

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING May 25, 2021) – United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) made a trip to Rock Springs on Monday to discuss issues with her constituents and hear their concerns.

Advertisement

Cheney has been a topic of discussion this year in the political world after voting to impeach President Donald Trump, which led to her losing her leadership role within the Republican Party earlier this month. Many citizens of Wyoming believe she did not represent the state with her impeachment vote following the insurrection at Capitol Hill on January 6.

“My views on it are clear and it’s something that has to be above politics,” Cheney said.

“I look forward to having the chance to talk to people about why (the insurrection) can’t ever happen again and why President Trump continuing to question the legitimacy of the election is really dangerous.

“As a party, we have to get back to substance and policy. Those issues, I know, unite us in Wyoming.”

Advertisement

Cheney spent about nearly two hours at a local book and wine bar in Downtown Rock Springs, listening and having in-depth conversations with several of her constituents. One of them was Dr. Helen Kim, a local optometrist. She was upset that Cheney had not responded to her emails that were sent several months ago.

Kim said she had concerns about the unity within the Republican Party.

“I was concerned about, since she lost her leadership position, how the GOP and her constituents were getting along. Quite surprisingly, she did say that even though that incident occurred, they agree a lot on policy and they are working together and there is unification. That was interesting knowing about that,” Kim said, adding that Cheney asked for a phone number to remain in contact with her.

“I was concerned that there was division. The Democrats, they stick together. Since there’s so much division among the Republicans, that is a big concern.”

After speaking with Cheney, however, Kim said that she still has mixed feelings about the representative and the work she is doing for Wyoming.

Advertisement

Cheney, who has not ruled out a potential run for presidency in 2024, will continue to make her way throughout the state to talk to more citizens she was voted to represent and said she is dedicated to regaining their trust.

“I’m certainly very committed to (regaining the trust of Wyomingites). I think Wyoming is a place where people really expect to be able to sit down, face to face, to talk to people in person and hear from people directly. I’m going to continue to do that,” Cheney said.

“Ultimately, we’re a state that believes deeply in the constitution and so I’m going to spend a lot of time talking about how important all of these issues are in respect to defending our constitutional rights.”