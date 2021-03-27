Rep. Scott Heiner’s Wyoming Legislature weekly review: March 27, 2021

Advertisement

(March 27, 2021) — After a busy couple of weeks in the Wyoming Legislature, it is starting to wind down. Next week will be last full week of session with 2 snow make-up days planned on April 6-7. Most of the last few days will be dedicated to concurrence between the Senate and House on bills passed in the respective chambers.

Advertisement

State Budget: The House and Senate have come to a consensus with an overall cut of $440 million (overall 15% budget reduction). In the end, we were able to restore funding for children with mental health and developmental disabilities, and for the Senior Home Services which provides in-home care for 1900 senior citizens. With all these budget cuts to our state government, only 43 people will be sent home through attrition. I do not know of any state employee that will be involuntarily let go. It confirms that our government had some ‘fat’ that needed to be trimmed and I believe we will be stronger as a state with the budget reductions.

Education Budget: The House and Senate Education Budget Bills are still far apart. The House version (HB173) cuts education funding by only $8.1 million in the first year, includes a half-penny sales tax and continues to fund over 276 employees that don’t exist. I voted against this bill . The Senate version (SF143) cuts $132 million from the education budget. Please remember that the American Rescue Act will infuse our education system with over $300 million (2/3 of this already deposited with the Wyoming Department of Education) so even after any proposed cuts to the state education budget, our schools will have more money for the next couple of years than ever before.

Advertisement

Medicaid Expansion: This is the first time in history that any body of the Wyoming Legislature has voted for Medicaid expansion with associated huge growth of government. I voted against the bill . With a supermajority of Republican legislators in the House (51), the vote on HB0162 was 32 to 28, so you can see that many Republicans voted contrary to party core values and sided with Democrats. Typically, Medicaid is funded with 55% from the federal government and 45% from the state. In the American Rescue Act, the federal government has offered to fund the Medicaid expansion at 90% for 2 years to get it started in Wyoming. After 2 years, Wyoming’s portion of the cost will increase to 45% which will cost the state $30-50 million each year.

Several bills are still moving through the Legislature concerning 2nd Amendment Rights, Pro-Life and protection for our coal-fired power plants. I am a firm supporter of all of these bills.

As a side note, Wyoming’s unemployment has inched up to 5.3% in February 2021. Year-over-year job losses stand at 15,100. Wyoming’s personal income (preliminary data) indicate Wyoming has the least growth (largest decline) between 2019 and 2020 at 2.4%. Wyoming’s GDP declined 7.0% year-over-year, which was second to Hawaii’s loss of 8.0%