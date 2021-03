Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) – Repairs to a water transmission line on Blairtown Road will take a few days, according to Rock Springs Water Operations Superintendent Clint Zambai.

He said there are parallel water lines so the broken line will not affect water tanks and water usage at this time.

Monday morning, the transmission line broke, causing water to flow onto the roadway.

Zambai said the cause of the break has yet to be determined.