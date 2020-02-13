Repel of state’s death penalty bill fails to be introduced to legislature

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Feb. 13, 2020) — Wednesday, state lawmakers voted against introducing a bill during this legislative session that would, if passed, repeal Wyoming’s death penalty. HB166 fell three votes short of the required 2/3 vote to be introduced to the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The bill was sponsored by Cheyenne Republican legislator Jared Olsen. Olsen also introduced a death penalty repeal bill during last year’s legislative session. That bill made it through the House of Representatives but lost in the Senate by an 18 to 12 vote.