Report show state’s natural gas and crude oil prices up in November

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) – The recently released Wyoming Insight Report for November shows some encouraging numbers for the state. The report was issued recently by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.

The report show natural gas prices were up at the Opal, Cheyenne, and Henry Hubs from 35 to 49 cents in November from October prices. Wyoming Sour, Sweet, and West Texas Crude oil prices were also higher by just over $3.00 per barrel in November.

For the most part, coal prices stayed steady last month.

Click here to see the full Wyoming Insight Report report.