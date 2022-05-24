Representative Burt announces re-election for Wyoming House 39

Representative Marshall Burt

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Representative Marshall Burt has announced his intent to run for re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River.

“I am Representative Marshall Burt, and I am announcing my intention to seek re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. I am driven by a sense of service to my wife and children, to my country, and my community, and I am committed to bringing that dedication, once again, to Cheyenne. I was born in Minnesota, where my parents taught me the value of service, work ethic, and respect for others, principles that I carry with me today. Like so many young men and women in Wyoming, I enlisted to serve in the armed forces and joined the United States Marine Corps when I was 22 years old. I was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After concluding my service with the Marines, I was offered the opportunity to work in the oilfields here in Wyoming in 2009, and Wyoming became my forever home. I work for Union Pacific, and volunteer my time in our community working to support my fellow veterans however I can. In 2020 you elected to be to bring new ideas and a new voice to the table. I believe that I have done that well. There is no question about where I stand; I am among the most fiscally responsible representatives in the Wyoming House, voting consistently to help Wyomingites keep more of their hard-earned money. I vote in favor of innovation by reducing burdensome regulations, tearing down barriers to new industries and legacy industries alike, and keeping the government out of you and your family’s personal choices.

My colleagues know that I am firm in my beliefs that free markets and free people are what create prosperity and increase quality of life. They also know that I will listen to their arguments and always treat them with respect, even when we disagree. That’s why, as a first-term legislator, I was able to pass the first tri-partisan legislation that will reduce regulations on equipment that disabled people use and on the businesses that sell that equipment right here in Sweetwater County. I am dedicated to fairness and integrity in all of our laws, for the people, for Wyoming businesses, and for our elections. I brought innovative solutions to the table to make our elections fairer. I stood firm against aggressive government overreach into the private decisions of business owners. Because of my work, I was honored with my appointment to the influential Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee, a position that is very rarely given to first-term legislators. I am running again to represent all of my constituents and stand firm on my principles. I’m a free agent, willing to work with anyone who wants to make Wyoming a better, more prosperous, more secure place. I will explore any idea that makes Wyomingites more free,” Burt said in a press release.