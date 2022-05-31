Representative Chad Banks seeks re-election for Wyoming House District 17

Chad Banks

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs resident Chad Banks is seeking re-election to the Wyoming House of Representatives, representing House District 17. Banks currently serves as the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager. In that role, he works closely with small businesses. He was initially elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 2020.

Banks said, “I’ll continue doing what I’ve always done – doing what’s best for Wyoming and Rock Springs and listening to your concerns, taking them to Cheyenne. I represent you because I AM you, I’m a 5th generation Rock Springs resident. I’m a husband, son, brother, father, and new grandfather. I’ve always been a champion for Rock Springs and that’s how I spend my time in Cheyenne, championing Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, and Wyoming.”

Banks currently serves on the following select and House committees: House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources, Capitol Interpretive Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, Select Committee on School Facilities, and Select Water Committee

During his first two years in the House, Banks championed issues important to local governments and education. He also sponsored bills to ban the sharing of booking mugshots, help extractive industry impacted communities, like Rock Springs, and close prostitution loopholes which permit “massage parlors” to operate in Wyoming where women are often trafficked.

Banks added that he’s proud of his “A” rating from the Wyoming Education Association and for being recognized by the Wyoming Business Alliance for protecting Wyoming’s small businesses and workers from government overreach.

In addition to his work on the State level, Banks serves on the City of Rock Springs’ Beautification/Tree Committee and is a board member for Wyoming Equality. He’s also a member of the Friends of the Broadway Theater Patron Program and Sweetwater County Concert Association.

“I believe in leaving things better than I found them and apply that to every aspect of my life, be it a hiking trail or our community,” Banks shared.

Banks believes in: Supporting small businesses, continued support for Wyoming’s legacy industries, vibrant communities with streamlined funding sources for cities, towns, and counties, a strong tourism sector, quality schools with teachers who feel valued, affordable access to quality healthcare, quality of life issues like arts & culture, access to public lands and outdoor recreation, fostering collaboration and cooperation, and government closest to the people is the best; the State shouldn’t always be mandating what’s best for schools, cities, counties, etc.

Banks has a B.S degree in Marketing from the University of Wyoming and an A.A. degree from Western Wyoming Community College. He has three daughters, Katie, Grace and Hadley, and a new granddaughter, Hazel. His husband, Jon, is the associate librarian at Western Wyoming Community College. He previously served on the Rock Springs City Council from 2003-2008 and again from 2011-2013.

Banks concluded by saying, “I’m not a ‘party person,’ but someone who votes for what’s right and what’s best for us. While we won’t always agree 100%, I can guarantee you I’ll represent you in Cheyenne with integrity and honesty and no political gamesmanship. I’m not running with a personal agenda other than helping Wyoming and Rock Springs prosper.”