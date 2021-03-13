Representative Stith, “K-12 schools escape cuts in budget bill” Friday

Advertisement

March 13, 2021 — According to a post on District 48 State Representative Clark Stith, “K-12 schools escape cuts in budget bill. Neither the House nor the Senate made any cuts to K-12 in the budget bill today (Friday)”.

Stith’s post added, “The Senate defeated Senator Scott’s third reading amendment No. 11 that would have cut $124 million from K-12. On the House side, Rep. Simpson withdrew his amendment No. 10 that would have cut $100 million (about 6 percent) from K-12. (full disclosure: I was a cosponsor on the Simpson amendment). So now what is left for K-12 are SF143 and HB173, which face tough prospects. If those both fail, then K-12 will be funded at present levels, so school administrators may be rooting for legislative dysfunction.”

In other legislative news, the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee voted 6-3 on Friday in favor of a bill to legalize cannabis in Wyoming. House Bill 209 will now go on to the House of Representatives.