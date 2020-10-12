Representatives needed for SCSD #1 Cost Savings Task Force

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 12, 2020) – At the end of August, Governor Gordon asked school districts to voluntarily make 10% cuts due to a projected $500 million dollar shortfall for K-12 education. Then on Sept. 30, 2020, Co-chairmen Kinskey and Sommers of the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration sent out a letter requesting feedback from Wyoming school district boards of trustees, districts, and communities on what impact the K-12 education budget gap would have on school district operations. The letter also asked for a range of solutions on how to best address the gap. The letter and its attachments can be found here.

What would a 10% budget cut have on Sweetwater County School District No. 1? What impact would these cuts have on school district operations for students, staff, and the community?

In recognizing the challenges ahead regarding the financial condition of the State of Wyoming and District, a Cost Savings Task Force is being formed as an advisory committee to the Superintendent and to the Board of Trustees to provide options moving forward. The purpose of this communication is to seek representation from District employees, students, parents, and community members to serve on this Cost Savings Task Force. This Task Force is not a decision-making entity, but rather a committee to provide recommendations to the District. Emphasis is on the importance of collaboration within the District and between our community.

Representatives will need to commit to attending all meetings on the following dates:

Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Meetings may be a combination of in-person or virtual.

If you are interested in serving on the Task Force, please submit an email of interest to Tonette West, [email protected] by Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 4:00 p.m. Confirmation will come to those interested once the Task Force is formed.

Community and District stakeholders not serving on the Task Force will have an opportunity to provide input during a series of meetings that will be held at a future date.