Republican Senators urge new president to keep Keystone XL Pipeline project

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

WASHINGTON D.C. (January 20, 2021) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued a letter to now President Joe Biden regarding the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Advertisement

“We join together, as members from rural, energy producing states that believe it is critical that your administration support the completion and operation of the Keyston XL Pipeline,” the letter states.

The Keystone XL Pipeline is an oil pipeline in Canada and the United States.

It stretches from Canada through U.S. states such as Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. It is to replace an existing pipeline that stretches through seven U.S. states.

The Republican senators stated “the project is projected to provide approximately 11,000 jobs by 2021.” They stated that men and women occupying these jobs will earn approximately $800 million in wages.

“Any effort by your administration to cancel or delay the Keystone XL project would immediately eliminate these jobs and the stability these workers and their families need during COVID-induced economic uncertainty,” the letter states.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Biden announced his plan to cancel the Keystone Pipeline XL project during his first days in office.

During the Barrack Obama administration, the project gained opposition from environmentalists to battle climate change and fossil fuels. Obama delayed the project, which was later resumed by the Donald Trump administration.

The senators’ letter to Biden stated that “during the campaign you challenged America to ‘Build Back Better’ by investing in new infrastructure and energy technologies, creating high-paying blue-collar jobs, and preparing for the energy mix of the future.

“With these and other commitments, Keystone KL meets that important test. We have to come together to find a way forward, to keep people working, while also creating a new standard for American energy infrastructure.”

Read the full letter below.