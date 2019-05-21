Republicans Outline Process To Fill Vacancy On Board Of Commissioners

Rock Springs, WY (5/21/19) – Today the Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee (SCRPCC) outlined the process to fill the open vacancy on the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners.

The Commissioners seat became available with the death of Republican County Commissioner Don Van Mater on May 2, 2019. At today’s Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners voted to declare a vacancy and notified the SCRPCC.

The following is from the SCRPCC:

In accordance with Wyoming § 18-3-524, the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party has called a meeting of the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee to be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Best Western Outlaw Inn located at 1630 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

The purpose of the meeting is to select three (3) persons qualified to fill a vacancy in the office of County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend.

By law, the list of three qualified candidates selected at this meeting will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, who will, in turn, appoint one of the three candidates to fill the vacancy.

Any bona fide resident of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, who is registered to vote as a Republican, may apply to the Sweetwater County Central Committee for consideration to fill the vacancy.

Any qualified person who wishes to be considered is required to submit an application.

Candidates must provide the following: a completed application form, a letter requesting to be selected, a resume, and any other information that the candidate wishes to have considered as part of his or her application. The resume and other information may not exceed four (4) pages.