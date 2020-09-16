Request submission to RSHS sporting events this weekend

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) – Before attending sporting events at Rock Springs High School this weekend, spectators must fill out and submit an entry form to reserve their space.

The two events are the Rock Springs girls swimming Dual Invitational, which begins Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. and the football game against Sheridan, which is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

For the swim meet, there will only be 250 spectators in attendance and the deadline to submit a request for a ticket is Thursday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m. Only two people can be selected per entry form. Any form submitted after the 250 limit will receive an email stating that the request has been denied because the event has reached its maximum capacity.

Tickets for adults cost $3 and $2 for students. Children 5 years old or younger, along with senior citizens, will get in for free.

Everyone 3 years old and under are required to wear a face mask.

There will be no concessions at this event.

Here is the link to the form for the swim meet: https://forms.gle/ABGBy5PHptfHXbSB7

For the football game, there will be no more than 1,000 spectators. Like the swim meet, a maximum of two people can be selected per entry form. Infants and toddlers do count toward the ticket total.

People will receive an email verification to show that the form has been properly submitted, but it is not a guarantee that your request has been approved. The deadline to submit a request for a ticket is Thursday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m. and no requests submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

All spectators, 3 years old and older, will be required to wear a face mask at all times. Failure to do so will result in dismissal from the event.

Tickets for adults cost $3 and $2 for students. Children 5 years old or younger, along with senior citizens, will get in for free.

Here is the link to the form for the football game: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOBARvoGkdCxnNyTxFgUlBK5uedYZEJVGY4qxAvYWTaFIdbw/viewform