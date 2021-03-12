Reserve a space at the new Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 12, 2021) – Looking for a fun time that can also be educational?

The Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library, located at 400 C St., is opening soon and will begin taking reservations on March 22.

The discovery center was scheduled to become open to the public last summer, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Library Assistant Director Lindsey Travis said she is excited to finally have kids occupy the space.

There are different activities for children to enjoy, including a miniature city to play in. It includes a camping space, fire station, Broadway stage, veterinary and medical clinics and much more.

There is an educational area as well that includes a flight simulator, wind turbine energy space, microscope for space adventures, wind tunnel, magnet wall and a construction room.

There will be two time slots Monday through Friday that will allow 25 people to enjoy the new space. The first will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be one time slot available on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no cost for the discovery center, but be sure to reserve a time slot.

At this time, Travis said that she does not know if masks will be required. However, according to the health orders, children aged 11 years old or younger are not required to wear masks. The library staff will meet Monday to discuss that.













