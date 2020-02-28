Resident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due Monday

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — Applications for resident and nonresident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department before midnight this Monday, March 2. Applications must be submitted online.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s The Hunt Planner tool can help hunters plan their applications. The planner offers maps of each hunt area, descriptions of the terrain, drawing odds and harvest statistics. Tentative season information is posted as well.

March 2 also marks the opening of the month-long wild bison application period, closing March 31.

Hunters can find information on license limits and descriptions, season proposals and changes for 2020 in the informational application packet or by calling the sportsperson hotline at (307) 777-4600.