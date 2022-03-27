Residential structure fire in Green River

Photo from the Green River Fire Department Facebook Page

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook Page, at approximately 2 a.m.yesterday morning, March 26, 2022, the Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival from the GRFD, Green River Police Department officers were on scene, it was found that the fire was in the main living room. The homeowners were able to extinguish the flames and most of the hot spots but not before their home was damaged including extensive smoke damage. All three residents were seen by ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation.

After ventilating the home, the fire department was able to perform an investigation to determine the cause. The fire came from an electric bike’s rechargeable battery pack that was plugged in. Fire Chief Bill Robinson stated that all though police, fire, and EMS departments were on scene within minutes it was the quick reactions of the residents of the home that were able to get themselves and the fire out quickly. With the smoke damage that occurred the home is salvageable and all the pets were found safe and unharmed. The homeowners stated that even though they did have working fire alarms in the home, it was the family dog that woke them up making them able to exit the home safely.

The Green River Fire Department would like to thank the Green River Police Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, and Sweetwater Combine Communications for always having each other’s backs and making this a successful save.