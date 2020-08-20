Residents asked to be on lookout for cyanobacterial blooms in Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) — Residents of Sweetwater County are being asked to be on the lookout for harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HCBs) at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. A statement was sent to Wyo4News regarding this current development:

“The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is currently being tested for Algae Blooms. Visually it appears to be there but the final bacterial testing won’t be complete until as late as Monday, August 24.

Particularly, Swim Beach, Firehole, and the Green River brooks arm of the reservoir appear to be affected.

Big Sandy and the Eden Reservoir currently have harmful algae blooms as well.”

Tips were provided to help residents in dealing with HCBs:

Do not swim in or come into contact with green water, floating scums, or clumps.

Do not ingest water from a bloom. Boiling, filters, and other treatments will not make the water safe.

Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

Avoid water spray from a bloom.

Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

HCBs float on or just below the water surface or leave a blue-green paste on the shoreline and can turn the water green or look like threads, clumps, scums, and spilled paint.

If you or your pet gets sick after water contact or ingestion, call your doctor or veterinarian.