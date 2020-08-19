Residents still have time to comment on Flaming Gorge Way Corridor Study

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — The City of Green River is reminding residents the Wyoming Department of Transportation Design Team will be at the Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to allow residents to comment on the Flaming Gorge Way Corridor Study.

The purpose of the non-formal get together is for the community to provide input for the vision and future design of Flaming Gorge Way, including parking, pedestrian facilities, and other mobility opportunities.

Thursday, August 20, the design team will be at the Clocktower Plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to host a wrap up open house, where the community will be able to provide feedback on the design results.