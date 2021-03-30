Residents will be receiving 2021 Notice’s of Value shortly

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 30, 2021) – Within the next few days, county residents will be receiving their 2021 Notice of Value according to Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor.

Advertisement

Individuals who have signed up for the e-notice program should see their electronic assessments very shortly. Please review the information on the Notice of Value. If in disagreement with the value of the property, people have 30 days from the date March 31 to discuss the value with the assessor.

Homes are valued by calculating the replacement cost new, subtracting depreciation, and then trending for sales. The Wyoming Department of Revenue provides the cost data to all 23 Assessors in the state and there was a slight increase in the cost tables this year. The sales information collected during calendar year 2020 is used to value property for tax year 2021.

Advertisement

In 2020 there were 526 valid residential sales in Sweetwater County with an average sale price of $258,833. These numbers show a decrease in the number of sales and a slight increase in the average sale price as compared to 2019. Residential and commercial properties will see a slight increase in value due to cost table changes and sales data.

If one has been receiving the Veteran’s Exemption and there is not an amount in the lower right-hand corner of the Notice of Value, please contact our office before May 24, 2021 to receive the exemption for the 2021 tax year.

The taxes one sees on the Notice of Value do not reflect the reduction from the Veteran’s Exemption.

After looking over the assessment schedule, for any questions or concerns about the valuation of your property, please call the Assessor’s Office.

Phone numbers:

Green River: 307-872-3700

Rock Springs: 307-922-5200

Email: [email protected]