Restaurants can now include liquor as part of food curbside deliveries

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that he has issued an executive order that will allow businesses with a restaurant or a bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside deliveries of food.
The order states businesses with liquor licenses are permitted to sell limited off-premises malt beverages and wines for take-out and curbside pickup.
Restrictions include:
- All liquor sales must be made on the same receipt or transaction as the accompanying food sale
- The total alcohol price may not exceed 49% of the total pre-tax price of the entire order
- The alcohol must be in its original sealed container
- The sales are subject to the same age restrictions as other alcohol sales.
- The sales must be made at the same menu prices that were on March 18 with no further discounts.
- Alcohol sales are limited to no more than 750 milliliters or wine or no more than 48 ounces of malt beverage.
- The businesses must notify local law enforcement that they are temporarily selling off their premises and provide a menu price list.
- The sale must occur within the licensed building through a phone call or internet order, and orders must be placed with a credit card, debit or other electronic payment.
- The executive order and its provisions only apply to take-out or curbside pickup at the business location.
- The executive order shall expire at the end of the statewide emergency declared on March 13, but no later than midnight April 17.