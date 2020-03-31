Restaurants can now include liquor as part of food curbside deliveries

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that he has issued an executive order that will allow businesses with a restaurant or a bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside deliveries of food.

 

The order states businesses with liquor licenses are permitted to sell limited off-premises malt beverages and wines for take-out and curbside pickup.

Restrictions include:

  • All liquor sales must be made on the same receipt or transaction as the accompanying food sale
  • The total alcohol price may not exceed 49% of the total pre-tax price of the entire order
  • The alcohol must be in its original sealed container
  • The sales are subject to the same age restrictions as other alcohol sales.
  • The sales must be made at the same menu prices that were on March 18 with no further discounts.
  • Alcohol sales are limited to no more than 750 milliliters or wine or no more than 48 ounces of malt beverage.

 

  • The businesses must notify local law enforcement that they are temporarily selling off their premises and provide a menu price list.
  • The sale must occur within the licensed building through a phone call or internet order, and orders must be placed with a credit card, debit or other electronic payment.
  • The executive order and its provisions only apply to take-out or curbside pickup at the business location.
  • The executive order shall expire at the end of the statewide emergency declared on March 13, but no later than midnight April 17.

 

