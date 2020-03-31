Restaurants can now include liquor as part of food curbside deliveries

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated that he has issued an executive order that will allow businesses with a restaurant or a bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside deliveries of food.

The order states businesses with liquor licenses are permitted to sell limited off-premises malt beverages and wines for take-out and curbside pickup.

Restrictions include:

All liquor sales must be made on the same receipt or transaction as the accompanying food sale

The total alcohol price may not exceed 49% of the total pre-tax price of the entire order

The alcohol must be in its original sealed container

The sales are subject to the same age restrictions as other alcohol sales.

The sales must be made at the same menu prices that were on March 18 with no further discounts.

Alcohol sales are limited to no more than 750 milliliters or wine or no more than 48 ounces of malt beverage.

