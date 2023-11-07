“Restore the War” project to begin following this football season

Image of the proposed new look of the West Side stands at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium (submitted by the University of Wyoming)

November 7, 2023 — WyoNews Staff/Press Release

Thanks to a significant investment from the Wyoming Legislature and $20 million in private funding, the “Restore the War” project is possible.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 football season, Wyoming will begin its two-phase “Restore the War” project, which will bring significant improvements to the West Side of War Memorial Stadium. The project is made possible due to significant investments from the Wyoming Legislature and $20 million in private funding.

Phase one of the project is set to begin immediately following the conclusion of football’s 2023 home schedule. That game will be played on November 18 versus Hawai’i. This will involve the complete reconstruction of the lower west side.

This portion of the project is scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2024 season home opening game and will include the following:

Approximately 3,000 new chairback seats with cup holders and increased width and leg room. New bleacher-style seating with increased width and legroom.

New public concourse with added vomitories (entrance/exit points) into the War Memorial Stadium west side stands to improve traffic flow.

Improved ADA access to the west side of War Memorial Stadium.

New concourse and stadium lighting to improve spectator and student-athlete visibility and safety.

Newly constructed restrooms, concession stands, and team store.

Phase two of the project will begin at the conclusion of the 2024 season. This phase will include a comprehensive renovation of the War Memorial Stadium Media and Broadcast Center and will allow for significant improvements in media and guest accommodation, improved access for local, regional, and national media, including national television networks, and improved gameday efficiency.

Phase two will also include the construction of a new, premium club area that will rest between the seating blocks on the lower west side and upper west side of the stadium. The new premium area will include 216 new loge-style seats, allowing fans to enjoy all the sights and sounds of Gameday in an outdoor setting. Seats will also have access to a new, climate-controlled indoor club experience with premium food and drink options and a full-service bar.

Phase two of the project is expected to be completed prior to the beginning of the 2025 football season.

In addition to the improvements to War Memorial Stadium, the project will also fund a new swimming and diving facility. Full details of that project will be announced at a future date.

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is also excited to announce the launch of www.RestoreTheWar.com, an interactive website that details the upcoming renovation of War Memorial Stadium.

