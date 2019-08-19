Results Announced for 15th Annual Art on the Green Event

Green River, Wyoming — The 15th Annual Art on the Green event on Aug. 16-17 was well received by the community, according to a City of Green River press release Monday.
Forty artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more.
Results from the event are as follows:
Artists’ Choice
Professional 2D
1st place: Michelle Nixon
2nd place: Michael Parker
3rd place: Melissa Strickler
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Halli Riskus
3rd place: Mary Parker
Professional 3D
1st place: Bryan Cordova
2nd place: Jeff Rudolph
3rd place: Gail VanWagoner
Semi-Professional 3D
1st place: Trevor Little
2nd place: Wayne Kertz
3rd place: Eric Newby
Mayor’s Choice Awards
High School: Aurora Wiekhorst
2D: Bryce Castillion
3D: Gail VanWagoner
People’sChoice
2D: Michelle Nixon
3D: Mary Shaw
Judges’ Choice Results
High School 2D
1st place: Kiera Edmonds
2nd place: Aurora Wiekhorst
Amateur 2D
1st place: Mercedes Negrete
2nd place: Brooke Andreasen
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Halli Riskus
2nd place: Mary Little
3rd place: Amanda Romero
Professional 2D
1st place: Michelle Nixon
2nd place: Jill Hartley
3rd place: Melissa Strickler
Semi-Professional 3D
1st place: Eric Newby
2nd place: Trevor Little
3rd place: Wayne Kertz
Professional 3D
1st place: Gail VanWagoner
2nd place: Jeff Rudolph
3rd place: Steven Skelton
Other associated events included the 5th Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off qt 4:30 p.m. Friday with 6 competitors painting head-to-head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare. After the 5 minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges.
The judges’ choice for Battle on the Green was Brooke Andreasen and the People’s Choice went to Jaime Green.
