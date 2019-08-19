Results Announced for 15th Annual Art on the Green Event

Green River, Wyoming — The 15th Annual Art on the Green event on Aug. 16-17 was well received by the community, according to a City of Green River press release Monday.

Forty artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more.

Results from the event are as follows:

Artists’ Choice

Professional 2D

1st place: Michelle Nixon

2nd place: Michael Parker

3rd place: Melissa Strickler

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Bryce Castillon

2nd place: Halli Riskus

3rd place: Mary Parker

Professional 3D

1st place: Bryan Cordova

2nd place: Jeff Rudolph

3rd place: Gail VanWagoner

Semi-Professional 3D

1st place: Trevor Little

2nd place: Wayne Kertz

3rd place: Eric Newby

Mayor’s Choice Awards

High School: Aurora Wiekhorst

2D: Bryce Castillion

3D: Gail VanWagoner

People’sChoice

2D: Michelle Nixon

3D: Mary Shaw

Judges’ Choice Results

High School 2D

1st place: Kiera Edmonds

2nd place: Aurora Wiekhorst

Amateur 2D

1st place: Mercedes Negrete

2nd place: Brooke Andreasen

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Halli Riskus

2nd place: Mary Little

3rd place: Amanda Romero

Professional 2D

1st place: Michelle Nixon

2nd place: Jill Hartley

3rd place: Melissa Strickler

Semi-Professional 3D

1st place: Eric Newby

2nd place: Trevor Little

3rd place: Wayne Kertz

Professional 3D

1st place: Gail VanWagoner

2nd place: Jeff Rudolph

3rd place: Steven Skelton

Other associated events included the 5th Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off qt 4:30 p.m. Friday with 6 competitors painting head-to-head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare. After the 5 minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges.

The judges’ choice for Battle on the Green was Brooke Andreasen and the People’s Choice went to Jaime Green.

For more information about the Green River Arts Council, like us on Facebook or check out the website at www.cityofgreenriver.org