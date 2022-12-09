Results for the YWCA Festival of Trees are in!

NOWCAP tree-YWCA photo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Festival of Trees is one of the largest fundraisers held by the YWCA of Sweetwater County. Here are the results from this year’s festival on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The People’s Choice Award Winner was the colorful tree that NOWCAP Services decorated!

The Competition winner between SweetwaterNow and Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar was Sidekicks with a beautiful tree called “Santa’s Bringing the Classics”. This tree had real vintage classic books with golden pages.

Gross Revenue from the event was $27,363!

Kayla Manniko, Development Director of the YWCA said this in regard to the funds raised, “It truly takes a caring community to pull off such an amazing fundraiser and I love kicking off the holiday season with our amazing community members!”

Wire Brothers purchased 5 trees during the live auction and then donated them to needy families.

Home Depot donated a tree that was called “Community Awareness” and it was decorated in teal (for sexual assault awareness) and purple (for domestic violence awareness). This was one of the trees that Wire Brothers bought and donated to our shelter for victims of violence.

Home Depot Trees-YWCA photo

Entire Donor List

307 Auto Plaza

Altitude Real Estate

BNI County 4 Connector’s

Brittany Fisher

Brokerage Southwest Real Estate- Kelly Palmer

Chelsea Cortez

Cheryl Petek

Congdon Family

Custom Doormats- Paige Killian

Deb Sutton

Denver Zoo

Desert View Animal Hospital

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Erika Koshar with Everyday Chalk

First American Title

First Choice Ford

Holly Michaelis

Home Depot

Kathleen & Jerry Bottgenbach

Kathy Rogers

Katrina’s Memory Creations- Muller Family

Kayla Mannikko

Kelly Goodrich

Mandros Painting

Margaret & John Gibbens

Melinda Baas

Melissa Tamllos

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Mountain West Pipeline

Nate & Ginger Schmidt

NowCap Services

Pickin Palace

Police Protective Association

Power Credit Union/ Power Trust

Rick and Susan Dansereau

Rockin Rollin Rentals

Rocky Mountain Power Pacific Corp

Ryan Scott (Edward Jones)

Sage Hilstad Law, P.C.

Sherry Hikade

Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar

Smart Dwellings

Solvay Chemicals Inc.

Southwest Real Estate

Stacy Jones- 307 Real Estate

Star Stadium & Star Twin

Steed Metals

Sweetwater Events Complex

Sweetwater GOP & Wylie Construction

Sweetwater Web Directory

SweetwaterNOW

Tamera Kendrick & Kevalin Skorcz

That Yogurt Place

Toby Petek- Tubby’s Treats

Transformations Face Painting, LLC

U-Haul Moving and Storage

Unknown Saints

Vegors Family

Western Wyoming Beverages

Wire Brothers Inc.

Wyoming Waste Systems

Board of Directors

Angela Salazar

Annie Wedgewood

Breanna Jackman

Carrie Sturgeon

Debbie Orr

Dianna Johnson

Heather Marsh

Jessica Evans

Lindsey Travis

Malinda Searle

Sage Hilstad

Steven Costantino

Sue Lozier

Tiffany Kindel