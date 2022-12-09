Results for the YWCA Festival of Trees are in!

Carly Eversole, [email protected]
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Festival of Trees is one of the largest fundraisers held by the YWCA of Sweetwater County. Here are the results from this year’s festival on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
The People’s Choice Award Winner was the colorful tree that NOWCAP Services decorated!
The Competition winner between SweetwaterNow and Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar was Sidekicks with a beautiful tree called “Santa’s Bringing the Classics”. This tree had real vintage classic books with golden pages.
Gross Revenue from the event was $27,363!
Kayla Manniko, Development Director of the YWCA said this in regard to the funds raised, “It truly takes a caring community to pull off such an amazing fundraiser and I love kicking off the holiday season with our amazing community members!”
Wire Brothers purchased 5 trees during the live auction and then donated them to needy families.
Home Depot donated a tree that was called “Community Awareness” and it was decorated in teal (for sexual assault awareness) and purple (for domestic violence awareness). This was one of the trees that Wire Brothers bought and donated to our shelter for victims of violence.
