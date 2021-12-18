Results from Friday’s Green River Pre-Invite swim meet

December 18, 2021 — The Green River Wolves hosted the Green River Pre-Invite Friday afternoon. In all, seven teams competed in the events.

Teams scores had Laramie finishing in first place with 395.5 team points. Rock Springs was second (210) followed by Evanston (160), Green River (152.5), Rawlins (139), Lyman (136.5), and Kemmerer (110).

Today, the Green River Invitational will take place at the GRHS Aquatic Center. Teams scheduled to compete are Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, and Rawlins.

Friday’s top five performances for the Wolves and Tigers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 4. Rock Springs”A” (Nauenbury, McBurnett, Pedersen, Spicer)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young (GR), 4. Gunner Seiloff

200 Yard IM: 5. Zeke Reading (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 3. Donte Moreno (RS), 4. Carter McBurnett (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 3. Braxton Cordova (GR), 4. Kyle Kight (GR), 5. River Kirts (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 4. Zeke Reading (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. John Spicer (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young (GR), 5. Kyler Maedche (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs “A” (Pederson, Moreno, Thompson, Spicer)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 5. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle: 5. Rock Springs “A” (Maedche, Rall, McBurnett, Seiloff)



