(December 19, 2020) —¬†Here are results from Friday’s Green River Pre-Invite swim meet held Friday at Green River High School. Team scores: Green River 382, Sheridan 291, Cheyenne South 239, Kemmerer 167.

Today, the Green River Invite will take place at GRHS with the following teams scheduled to participate: Cheyenne South, Lander, Laramie, Sheridan, Evanston, Kemmerer, Rock Springs, and Green River.

Friday’s Green River top four results:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2. Green River “A” (Probst, Richmond, Fischer, Finely), 4 Green River “B” ( Welch, Bobbit, Reading, Gilmore)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young, 4. Cole Gilmore

200 Yard IM: 2. Jason Richmond, 3. Ryan Fischer

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Elijah Kraft, 3. Araya Finely

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova, 2. Kyle Kight, 3. Stone Rubeck

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Elijah Kraft

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Ryan Fischer, 2. Araya Finely

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Finely, Young, Kraft, Probst)

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Jake Probst, 3. Devin Bobbit

100 Breaststroke: 1. Jason Richmond

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (Fischer, Kraft, Richmond, Young)