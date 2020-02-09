Results from Saturday’s 4A West Conference Championships

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 9, 2020) — Saturday, Green River High School hosted the 4A West Conference Swim/Dive Championships. The one-day meet featured teams from Green River, Rock Springs, Laramie, Casper Kelly Walsh, Casper Natrona, and Evanston.

Here are top five individual placings of Tigers and Wolves swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 3. Green River “A”, 5. Rock Springs “A”

200 Yard Freestyle: 5. Araya Finley (GR)

200 Yard IM: 1. Jason Richmond (GR), 2. Ryan Fischer (GR)

50 Freestyle: 4. Elijah Kraft (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 4. Braxton Cordova (GR)

100 Meter Butterfly: 4. Conley Searle (RS), 5. Tevor Moser (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 4. Elijah Kraft (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs “A”, 4. Green River “A”

100 Yard Backstroke: 5. Jake Probst (GR)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. Jason Richmond (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Green River “A”, 4. Rock Springs “A”