Results from Saturday’s 4A West Conference Championships

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 9, 2020) — Saturday, Green River High School hosted the 4A West Conference Swim/Dive Championships. The one-day meet featured teams from Green River, Rock Springs, Laramie, Casper Kelly Walsh, Casper Natrona, and Evanston.
Here are top five individual placings of Tigers and Wolves swimmers:
200 Yard Medley Relay: 3. Green River “A”, 5. Rock Springs “A”
200 Yard Freestyle: 5. Araya Finley (GR)
200 Yard IM: 1. Jason Richmond (GR), 2. Ryan Fischer (GR)
50 Freestyle: 4. Elijah Kraft (GR)
1 Meter Diving: 4. Braxton Cordova (GR)
100 Meter Butterfly: 4. Conley Searle (RS), 5. Tevor Moser (GR)
100 Yard Freestyle: 4. Elijah Kraft (GR)
500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young (GR)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs “A”, 4. Green River “A”
100 Yard Backstroke: 5. Jake Probst (GR)
100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. Jason Richmond (GR)
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Green River “A”, 4. Rock Springs “A”