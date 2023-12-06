Results from the December 5th Rock Springs and Green River City Council Meetings

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 6, 2023 — Last night, the Rock Springs City Council approved a request to start the bidding process for replacing the irrigation system at the Wataha Recreation Area. The estimated project cost is around $5.85 million or less. The money would come from the city’s $6 million 2022 Specific Purpose Tax Project, which replaces the original (installed 1977) irrigation system.

Dave Lansang, director of Parks and Recreation, said, “This project needs to be bid soon to obtain good, competitive bidding from major irrigation contractors who are already scheduling their work in the 2024 and 2025 calendar years.” The plan is to publicize this project for bid before the end of 2023, with a bid closing date targeted in February 2024, a contract award by March 2024, and construction to begin work on the new irrigation system in August 2024.

In Green River, the City Council approved the purchase of new Tasers for the Green River Police Department. Axon Enterprise, Inc., which owns Taser, recently decided to stop supporting the Taser X2, the less-lethal energy weapon the Green River Police Department currently uses. Due to this change, they offered their newest energy weapon, the Taser 10, at significant discounts and prepared a purchasing quote and customer agreement for GRPD to switch to that weapon. The agreement is for a complete department-wide changeover to the Taser 10 and includes weapons, holsters, cartridges, training, digital support for downloads, and a five-year warranty.

The cost to outfit the entire department with the Taser 10 package is a total of $113,244.80. The agreement breaks down that cost over a five-year period, and the cost per year will be $22,644.96. The initial year’s cost can be covered with the current fiscal year’s budget.