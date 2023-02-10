Results from Thursday’s “Last Chance” swim and diving meet

Wyo4News Photo

February 10, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams competed in the Last Chance meet Thursday at Green River High School. This was the final meet in which swimmers and divers could attempt to swim qualifying times and scores for next week’s 4A and 3A state championship meet in Gillette.

Green River won the team-scoring competition with 347 points. Evanston, 286.5 points, was second, with Rock Springs (242) and Lyman (100.5) placing third and fourth.

Top Three Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman Individual and Relay Finishes

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River A (No names listed), 2. Rock Springs A (Spicer, Seiloff, Pedersen, Stephens), 3. Rock Springs B (Wiberg, McBurnett, Miller, Christensen)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Aiden Zimmerman (GR), 3. Evan Bently (Lyman)

200 Yard IM: 1. Carter McBurnett (RS), 3. Dallan Owen (GR)

50 Yard Free: 1. Brady Young (GR), Ryan Fischer (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Zeke Reading (GR), 2. Jaxon Lallatin (Lyman)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Ashton Hafner (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Wesley Muir (RS), 3. Tyden Hill (Lyman)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Rock Springs A (Pedersen, Stephens, Seiloff, Spicer), 2. Green River A (No names listed)

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Brady Young (GR), 2. Gunner Seiloff (RS), 3. Bryce Perry (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Ryan Fischer (GR), 2. Zeke Reading (GR), 3. John Spicer (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle: 1. Rock Springs A (Pedersen, Seiloff, Stephens, Spicer), 3. Green River A(No names listed)