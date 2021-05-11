Retired Army Colonel seeking Cheney’s U.S. House seat

May 11, 2021 — Another Republican candidate has come forward to challenge incumbent Republican Liz Cheney in 2022 for Wyoming’s lone House of Representative seat. Denton Knapp has announced his candidacy.

Knapp graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette in 1983. He is also a West Point graduate and served 30-years in the Army, retiring in 2017 with the rank of Colonel. He currently resides in California but stated he is in the process of moving back to Gillette.

Knapp becomes the seventh candidate to file for Cheney’s seat.