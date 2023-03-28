Retired Flag Drop-Off Box established in Rock Springs

Photo Courtesy of the Rock Springs Historical Museum

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The love for the United States is very profound through the raising of the American Flag on many homes and businesses around the nation and within Sweetwater County itself. However, with harsh conditions comes extreme wear and tear on the flags, causing them the need to be respectfully retired.

With this in mind, Eagle Scout Aven Conover, with the assistance of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 86 Crossroads of the West Council, made their vision a reality as they created a Retired Flag Drop-Off box for Sweetwater County residents. The drop-off box has been established and is available for all residents to drop their flags off at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

According to the Rock Springs Historical Museum, the official presentation of the box was held last Wednesday. Mayor Max Mickelson alongside Councilman Brent Bettolo, Director of Administrative Services Matt McBurnett, and Museum Coordinator Jennifer Messer were all in attendance to give their appreciation of the box. The statement also stated that Conover wanted to give a huge thank you to his fellow troop members, Lane Owens and the Home Depot for their donations, and Jesse Conover for creating the engraved plaque for the box.

When the box is full, members of the troop will gather together and dispose of the flags with proper respect.