Revised 2024 Cowboy football conference matchups released

December 15, 2023 — Wyo4New Staff/Press Release

With the recent agreement between the Mountain West Conference and Oregon State and Washington State football, the Mountain West has released the 2024 conference game matchups.

The 2024 schedule follows a 7+1 model, whereby each MW program will play seven league opponents and play either Oregon State or Washington State. For the Wyoming Cowboys, that means home conference games against Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State, and Utah State. The Pokes MW road games will be at Colorado State, New Mexico, San Jose State, and a visit to Washington State. Dates for each contest will be announced later.

Conference agreement games against Washington State and Oregon State will not count in the conference standings but will provide additional strength of schedule for MW teams.

Wyoming’s non-conference schedule includes games at Arizona State (August 31), home against Idaho (September 7), home against BYU (September 14), and at North Texas (September 21).