Revised UW fall semester removes Labor Day holiday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — The University of Wyoming’s (UW) compressed academic schedule for the fall 2020 semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated that Labor Day, Monday, September 7, be used as an instructional day — and not a paid holiday for employees.

The change to UW’s employee holiday schedule and academic calendar is in place for this year only.

UW will identify an alternative holiday later in the academic year.

“We recognize that this is not a welcomed change, but it is necessary for us to meet the required number of instructional days in the compressed fall semester,” President Ed Seidel says.

“We also recognize that employees may have already made plans for the Labor Day weekend. UW encourages supervisors to be flexible with staff members who have plans that can’t be changed, and we will honor vacation requests for Monday, September 7, where possible.”

Under the fall return plan approved by the UW Board of Trustees, the semester has been reduced by one week — with classes starting Monday, August 24, and ending Friday, December 4, and with final exams concluding Friday, December 11.

In order to maintain a 15-week semester, Monday, September 7, Friday, October 16, and Monday, November 23, through Wednesday, November 25, have been converted to instructional days.

Courses will move to fully online instruction beginning Monday, November, 23. Students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving, to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission that would be caused by students leaving campus and then returning.

“This is not an ideal situation for any of us, but we’re counting on everyone to flex the UW Cowboy spirit to have a successful semester during a difficult time,” Seidel says. “I’m confident we’ll get through this together with some sacrifice on everyone’s part.”