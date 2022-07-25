Rex Rammell announces candidacy for Governor of Wyoming

Rex Rammell

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — Rex Rammell has announced his candidacy for Governor of Wyoming. “My name is Rex Rammell. I am honored to be a candidate for governor of the great state of Wyoming. It is my pleasure to stand alongside my friend and mentor Dr. Taylor Haynes today. Dr. Haynes has publicly endorsed me and has accepted my invitation to be my senior advisor should I be elected governor. If we have the honor of working together in the governor’s office, Wyoming will have a veterinarian and a physician working to solve Wyoming’s most difficult issues,” Rex Rammell said in a press release.

They are both educated men in the sciences with ranching and sporting backgrounds and would bring to the office of Governor expertise on many fronts, including health care, education, agriculture, and multiple land use to name a few.

They are both constitutional conservatives and believe Wyoming should be sovereign over all its land and natural resources. Rammell and Haynes believe that Wyoming, when it entered statehood, had its sovereignty and power usurped unconstitutionally by the federal government and also believe Wyoming has reached a point in history when it must assert its constitutional right to manage all of the 30 million acres of public lands in order to remain solvent.

“It is our pledge, using written law as our power, that we will assume management of all Wyoming land. Wyoming will finally become a sovereign state in control of all its natural resources and the billions and billions of dollars that come with it. After management costs, we believe millions of dollars from royalty taxes and other land use fees could be used to reduce or eliminate property taxes. At a minimum, we believe we could remove all property taxes on everyone’s private residence that is 65 years or older and ideally eliminate property taxes altogether,” Rammell stated.

Dr. Rex Rammell can be reached at 307-922-3639 or [email protected]. Dr. Taylor Haynes can be reached at 307-630-3193 or [email protected].