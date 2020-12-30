Rex Turnbow Adams (February 4, 1957 – December 28, 2020)

Rex Turnbow Adams, 63, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Wyoming for 46 years and a former resident of Utah.

Mr. Adams was born February 4, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the son of Donald Eveson Adams and Verna Renee Turnbow.

He attended schools in Kellogg, Idaho.

Rex married Sharon Michael in Green River, Wyoming and they later divorced.

Mr. Adams was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching western movies, playing pool and putting puzzles together.

Survivors include his parents, Donald and Renee Adams; two brothers, Floyd Adams of Wamsutter, Wyoming; Jerry Adams and wife Joann of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Bonnie Fisher and husband Don of Rock Springs; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as one nephew, Floyd Adams Jr.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com