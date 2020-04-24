Rhonda Shaw (May 24, 1952 – April 18, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Rhonda Shaw, 67, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born on May 24, 1952, in Lusk, Wyoming, the daughter of Samuel Arthur Coen Jr. and Arlene May Pollard.

Rhonda attended and graduated from the Rock Springs High School.

She married Vernon Shaw in Rock Springs on August 26, 1969, at the First Congregational Church.

Her interests were spending time with her family and sewing for her children when they were younger.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon Shaw of Rock Springs; three sons, Dale Shaw of Rosiclaire, Illinois, Michael Brandon Shaw, and Johnathan Shaw both of Portland, Oregon; five daughters, Tracy Shaw of Prineville, Oregon, Vicki Shaw of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tori Tolbert of Morganfield, Kentucky, Cheryl Shaw of Harrisburg, Illinois and Samantha Pendergrass of Florence, Colorado; two brothers, Zan Coen of LaGrande, Oregon and Gary Coen of Terrebonne, Oregon, as well as twelve grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation will take place.