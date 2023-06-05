Rich Kaumo Band will play the first Concert in the Park series

Photo Courtesy of Rich Kaumo

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rich Kaumo Band will be taking center stage to kick off this summer’s Concert in the Park series. This band consists of two members, Rich, who plays the accordion and his partner Daniel, who is the guitarist and vocalist. Rich Kaumo first started the band back in the 1970’s with Bill Thompson of Green River, who played the banjo and saxophone at the time.

The Rich Kaumo Band plays a genre of international music which was inspired by Kaumo’s travels throughout Europe, such as Yugoslavia, Germany, and Switzerland. During his visit Kaumo found the musical culture to be very beautiful. The Rich Kaumo Band has also had the opportunity to play their music all over the state of Wyoming for many events over the years.

Kaumo encourages the community to come watch them play this week and says “It will be a fun time for the family”. If you are interested in seeing the Rich Kaumo Band, they will be playing this Wednesday June 7, 2023 in Bunning Park at 7 p.m.