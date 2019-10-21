Richard Aragon (May 16, 1954- Oct. 16, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) — Richard Aragon, 65, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, where he chose to live for most of his life.

He was born on May 16, 1954, in Rock Springs, the son of Conrado Aragon and Juanita Sandoval.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Aragon married Jill Taylor in Green River. They later divorced.

He was an extremely talented welder, working for American Tank & Steel, which allowed him to be an important part of Wyoming’s pipeline industry.

Mr. Aragon was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He loved being outdoor, was very artistic, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include two sons, Sterling Aragon and Heath Aragon, both of Denver; one daughter, Sage Aragon of Vernal, Utah; three brothers, Selestino Aragon, Ben Aragon, and Ernie Aragon; and four sisters, Fabie, Teddie, Josephine and Mary Jane.

Mr Aragon was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lee Aragon.

Following cremation, there will be no services.

