Richard Gilewitz and Tim May play a concert in the park this Friday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Richard Gilewitz, popular acoustic fingerstyle guitarist, and Grammy-nominated artist Tim May on guitar, banjo, and mandolin will be guest artists at a “Concert in the Park” on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Bunning Park. The event is co-sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES, the Sweetwater Concert Association, and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The concert is free for the public to attend.

In addition to touring worldwide, these leading performers and educators conduct hundreds of master classes, camps, workshops, and clinics annually. Richard Gilewitz has been termed “one of the most graceful fingerstyle guitarists on the contemporary acoustic scene.” He stands out in his command of both the six and twelve-string guitar. Couple this remarkable playing with Richard’s offbeat humor, and an individual experiences a performance like none other!” Richard has appeared in concert with such artists as John Fahey, Leo Kottke, The Little River Band, Taj Mahal, John Hammond, America, and Maria Muldaur, to name but a few. Making his home in Chicago, Richard performs worldwide; he has released seven CDs.

Tim May got his musical start playing banjo with his family band in his native Mississippi. He has been a part of the Nashville music scene for over twenty years, where he has been a “Grand Ole Opry” regular. He plays an amazing variety of stringed instruments and has toured with such music greats as Patty Loveless and John Cowan. He was the solo guitarist on the Charlie Daniels recording, I’ll Fly Away, for which he received a Grammy nomination. Tim tours extensively throughout the US and abroad; making his home in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife, critically acclaimed guitarist Gretchen Priest-May.