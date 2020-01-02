Richard J. Flaten (Aug. 15, 1957 – Dec. 29, 2019)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) — Richard J. Flaten, 62, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. If the contest was an infectious laugh, great smile, and ginormous dimples, Richard was the winner.

Blessed with a loving family and great friends, Rich packed a lot life into his 62-year period. His love for all things outdoors never ended. Starting with team sports in Williston, to hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and photography across many states, he was at his best in that environment.

The only thing that trumped his love of the outdoors was the love of his family. It was always with much excitement when a baby was added to his clan. Rich and his first wife Michele had three beloved sons, Toston Flaten, Ryan Flaten, Erik Flaten and his fiance Darrian.

His family lovingly extended with his second wife Sandy to include Brandon Farris and wife Ann, Cody Farris and fiance Loleni, and Tony Johnson and wife Kylee. Then came the new loves of his life,

the grandbabies — Alyze Farris, Kayleb Farris, Jayce Flaten, Tehya Johnson, Kason Johnson, and Emma Flaten.

Accomplished electrician was on his resume, but his skills went well beyond electrical work. He could handle mechanical, carpentry, brickwork or whatever was necessary. He was a jack of all trades.

Rest in peace dear Richard.

Rich is survived by his wife, Sandy Flaten; his six children and six grandchildren; his sisters, Laura English and husband Don of Texas, Loretta Torgerson and husband Tom of Oklahoma, and Karen Verdura and husband John of Texas; his brother, Roger Flaten and wife Sandy of North Dakota; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Lawrence Flaten.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.